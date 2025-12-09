New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,259,558 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after buying an additional 478,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,925,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,603,000 after buying an additional 62,582 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after buying an additional 649,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,022,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:CWK opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.23%.The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

