1,774,396 Shares in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,774,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.