ADT Inc. $ADT Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,352 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ADT by 51.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

