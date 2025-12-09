1,684,318 Shares in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,684,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $483,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 106.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,540,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 333,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Freshworks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

In related news, CEO Dennis Woodside bought 176,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,691.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,111,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,881,257.27. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $60,717.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,065.28. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,631 shares of company stock worth $181,349. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29 and a beta of 0.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

