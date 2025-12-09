Norges Bank Buys Shares of 469,961 Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 469,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Autohome by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 42.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.10. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

