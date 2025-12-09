PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Head to Head Review

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) and PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of PS International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of PS International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dynagas LNG Partners and PS International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 PS International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.88 $51.55 million $1.28 2.93 PS International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and PS International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PS International Group.

Risk & Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS International Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and PS International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01% PS International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats PS International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About PS International Group

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

