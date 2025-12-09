Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sable Offshore from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 982,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,952,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after buying an additional 2,257,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 420,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $31,499,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sable Offshore by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 368,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

