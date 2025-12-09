HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -184.07% -7.99% -2.39% HG 12.44% 4.58% 3.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and HG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $248.41 million 1.92 -$221.26 million ($2.65) -1.28 HG $11.51 million 2.26 -$240,000.00 $0.43 11.63

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 3 0 1 0 1.50 HG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than HG.

Summary

HG beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

