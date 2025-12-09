SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSPG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 target price (down from GBX 330) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 190 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 178.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 134.10 and a one year high of GBX 196.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSP Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SSP Group

In other news, insider Karina Deacon purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 per share, for a total transaction of £30,780. Also, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 149,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £251,443.92. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 186,669 shares of company stock worth $31,462,392. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.