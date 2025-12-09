Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) PT at $27.57

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.5714.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.28. GAP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,110. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 62,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,665. This represents a 62.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,915,073 shares of company stock worth $49,449,801 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after acquiring an additional 151,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in GAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,341,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,899,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

