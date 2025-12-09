Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. $CMTG

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 450.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 374.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 423,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:CMTG opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $476.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 184.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

