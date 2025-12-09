Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $888.82 and last traded at $879.1670, with a volume of 654540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $880.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $960.00 to $1,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.41.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $797.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.