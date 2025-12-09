Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $202.99, with a volume of 2097828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Teradyne Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Teradyne's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

