Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 37,931 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,931 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

