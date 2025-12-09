Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.62 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.99%.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Profile

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.