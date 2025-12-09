Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 75.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $9,380,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Up 1.6%

Concentrix stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.03 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

View Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.