Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,921,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 864,793 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price target on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%.The company had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.