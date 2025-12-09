Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 4,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,681,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,614 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $88,634,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at $8,782,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,539,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOF shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Up 1.3%

KOF stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.9979 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

