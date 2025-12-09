Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dole PLC $DOLE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dole were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOLE. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dole in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dole in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dole by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dole by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dole during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get Dole alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Dole in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dole Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DOLE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Dole PLC has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Dole had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.17%.Dole’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dole PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dole announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dole Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.67%.

Dole Profile

(Free Report)

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.