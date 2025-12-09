Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $398,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $3,731,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 18.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 726,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ITRN opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.52 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

