Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 927,094 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. $SLDP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,094 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Solid Power by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,560,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,316 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $4,668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 51,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Power by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 100,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $590,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLDP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,617 shares in the company, valued at $819,608.40. This trade represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Price Performance

SLDP stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 429.55%.The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Solid Power Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.