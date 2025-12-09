Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.90.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

