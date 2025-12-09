Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,618 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $291.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

