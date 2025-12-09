Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,026,408 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,654,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 30,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

