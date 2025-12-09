JW Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

JW Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,874,931 shares of company stock valued at $518,877,705 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

