Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Ryan Specialty worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 977.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryan Specialty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.