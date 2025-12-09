Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Arete Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

