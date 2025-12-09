Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,597 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $2,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

