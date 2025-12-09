JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Calix, Inc $CALX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,624 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Calix worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,015,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 270,397 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,417,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Calix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 152,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,032,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 215,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Calix Stock Up 1.3%

CALX stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. Calix, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -457.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Calix’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,041.50. This trade represents a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock worth $34,099,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

