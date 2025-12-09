Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $302.86 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 729.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 6.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.65% of Datadog worth $302,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Tech Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 286,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 177,473 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Datadog by 47.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This trade represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $80,699,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. This represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,667 shares of company stock worth $237,887,928 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 497.68, a P/E/G ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

