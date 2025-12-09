Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $128,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $485.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

