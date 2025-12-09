Financial Comparison: Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) versus Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.12 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -3.12 Associated British Foods $25.41 billion 0.79 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Hf Foods Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hf Foods Group and Associated British Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Associated British Foods 2 1 0 1 2.00

Hf Foods Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Hf Foods Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer women's, men's, and kids wear, as well as beauty, homeware, and accessories. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

