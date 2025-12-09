Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Target were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

