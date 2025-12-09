Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $608,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $566.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.15 and its 200-day moving average is $505.21. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,798,904.12. This represents a 51.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,939 shares of company stock valued at $60,757,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

