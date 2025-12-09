Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 5,311 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.76% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $215,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $227.25 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.43 and its 200-day moving average is $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

