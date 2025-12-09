Comparing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and Monotaro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 1 0 0 0 1.00 Monotaro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Monotaro shares are held by institutional investors. 95.0% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hour Loop and Monotaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 0.59% 12.96% 3.57% Monotaro 9.57% 33.81% 23.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Monotaro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $138.25 million 0.52 $660,000.00 $0.03 67.50 Monotaro $1.91 billion 3.73 $173.82 million $0.50 28.34

Monotaro has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop. Monotaro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hour Loop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monotaro beats Hour Loop on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Monotaro

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.