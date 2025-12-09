Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Thomas Venables Sells 405 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Venables sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,779.01. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,134,000 after purchasing an additional 769,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,286,000 after buying an additional 250,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,102,000 after purchasing an additional 624,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 946,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

