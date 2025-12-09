Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Thomas Venables Sells 405 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Venables sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,779.01. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,134,000 after purchasing an additional 769,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,286,000 after buying an additional 250,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,102,000 after purchasing an additional 624,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 946,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
