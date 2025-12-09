Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $165,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $116.27.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $244,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 617,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.