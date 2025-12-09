Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Jeffrey Dunne Purchases 363 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Dunne acquired 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,542.72. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.10%.The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankwell Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

