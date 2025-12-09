Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.65.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

