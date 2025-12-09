Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,336.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,336.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 850 to GBX 950 in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,188 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.37. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 597 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 0.60 EPS for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, analysts expect that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

