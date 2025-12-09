M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 280.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

MNG opened at GBX 277 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 171.55 and a 52 week high of GBX 279.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.40.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

