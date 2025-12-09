M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 280.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNG
M&G Trading Up 1.6%
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.
We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- ChargePoint’s Comeback Story: Why This EV Stock Is Charging Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.