Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) versus Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) Critical Contrast

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Mining and Namib Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -0.94

This table compares Osisko Mining and Namib Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Namib Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats Osisko Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

