Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 71% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) dropped 71% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 18,559,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,489% from the average daily volume of 517,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

