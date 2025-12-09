Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 25.7% – Time to Sell?

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 125,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 44,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

