Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 71% – Should You Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) dropped 71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 18,559,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,489% from the average daily volume of 517,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

