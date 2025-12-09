Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 61.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares rose 61.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 553,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 97,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.