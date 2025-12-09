Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,601 and last traded at GBX 1,609.71, with a volume of 6175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,616.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,100 in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,195.

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

