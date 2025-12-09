Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.20 and last traded at GBX 5.20. 222,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,798,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80.

Savannah Energy Trading Down 10.3%

The company has a market cap of £110.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and power projects.

With over 200 MMboe of hydrocarbon resources in Nigeria and Niger, and a Reserves and Resources life of over 26 years, Savannah aspires to play a long-term role in supplying the energy Africa needs.

