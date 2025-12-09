BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.20. Approximately 568,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 908,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 17.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

